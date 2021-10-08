Grayson County defeated visiting Edmonson County 3-1 in a 12th District volleyball match on Monday, Sept. 27.
The Cougars won 25-22, 25-11, 22-25, 25-13, returning to the win column following a loss to non-district opponent Daviess County four days earlier.
Lillie Payne (22 kills, 4 blocks, 9 digs), Riley Penner (5 kills, 1 block, 9 digs, 1 service ace), Emily Butler (3 kills, 27 assists, 9 digs, 2 service aces), Allison Masden (36 digs, 2 service aces), Allie Dotson (2 kills, 1 block, 16 digs, 4 service aces), Grace Henderson (5 assists, 2 digs), Raigan Cave (4 blocks, 6 digs), Emma Embry (3 digs), Alyssa Findley (1 kill, 2 digs, 2 service aces), Elizabeth Lucas (8 digs) and Hannah Penner (1 kill, 2 assists, 3 digs) contributed for Grayson County in the district win.
Longtime rivals, Grayson County and Edmonson County split a 12th District volleyball regular season series. In a non-district match played in August, Grayson County notched a win over Edmonson County during the Apollo Summer Slam.
Both Grayson County and Edmonson County are scheduled to compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament later in the month.
