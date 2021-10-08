HARDINSBURG — Visiting Grayson County was unable to connect on a field goal late and pull even as Breckinridge County held on to win 15-12 in a Class 5A, District 1 football game on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Pulling off the upset, Breckinridge County claimed its first win in the 2021 high school football season.
As a result of the loss, Grayson County dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in Class 5A, District 1.
Breckinridge County improved to 1-6 overall and 1-2 in Class 5A, District 1 after notching the win.
The Fighting Tigers entered the win column after dropping games to Hancock County, McLean County, Butler County, Anderson County, Owensboro and Graves County.
Breckinridge County scored first and never trailed. The Fighting Tigers owned single-digit leads in each of the last three quarters.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Breckinridge County moved ahead 6-0 at the 8:11 mark of the second period when Kiyren Watkins completed a 20-yard scoring pass to Jacob Henning.
After tacking on a two-point conversion, Breckinridge County led 8-0. Breckinridge County took its 8-0 lead into halftime and continued to lead after the intermission period.
However, Grayson county continued to battle.
The Cougars reached the endzone with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter when running back Michael Wood scored on a four-yard run. But Grayson County’s two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the district game failed.
Kiyren Watkins completed a 50-yard scoring pass with 44.2 seconds left in the third quarter and an extra-point kick following the touchdown split the uprights to allow Breckinridge County to move ahead 15-6.
Breckinridge County led 15-6 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Quarterback Kaylor Decker completed a 16-yard scoring pass to receiver Hunter Tomes for Grayson County at the 8:36 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Cougars missed the extra-point kick.
Following the Cougars’ missed field goal attempt later in the final quarter, Breckinridge County managed to hang on to win 15-12.
Watkins led Breckinridge County to the win, completing nine of 12 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. The Breckinridge County quarterback threw one interception.
James Spitzer and Jacob Henning hauled in one touchdown pass reception apiece for the Fighting Tigers.
Breckinridge County rushed 22 times for 95 yards.
Pacing the Fighting Tigers on the ground, Watkins rushed 11 times for 54 yards.
Danny Jackson (16 tackles), Johnathan Walker (15 tackles) and Paker Davis (15 tackles) combined to lead Breckinridge County defensively.
Decker led the Cougars. Through the air, Decker completed 15 of 21 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, Decker rushed 20 times for 113 yards.
Hunter Tomes was Decker’s top target, hauling in seven receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown.
Behind Tomes in receiving for Grayson County, Jeren VanMeter reeled in three receptions for 46 yards.
The Cougars rushed 3 times for 167 yards and one touchdown.
Second to Decker in rushing for Grayson County, Michel Wood rushed 10 times for 39 yards.
Defensively for Grayson County, Tomes recorded a team-high six tackles.
In addition to Tomes’ leading defensive performance for the Cougars, Sawyer Drake registered five tackles.
Grayson County has the week of Friday, Oct. 8 open.
The Cougars are scheduled to host rival Ohio County for a Class 5A, District 1 matchup on Friday, Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.