Grayson County dropped a 12th District baseball series to Edmonson County, which was held over Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26.
Edmonson County upended the Cougars 8-1 in Leitchfield on April 25, and won again 21-17 in Brownsville the following day.
In another high school baseball game on Friday, April 29, Hancock County defeated the Cougars 13-2.
Following the loss to Hancock County, Grayson County dropped to 6-11.
Grayson County entered the week with regular season games remaining versus LaRue County, Breckinridge County, North Hardin, Butler County and McLean County.
Both Grayson County and Edmonson County are slated to compete in the 12th District Baseball Tournament later in the month.
