The Grayson County Cougars fell to Madisonville-North Hopkins 7-2 in a high school baseball game on Saturday, April 2.
Madisonville-North Hopkins, an opponent from Region 2, plated three runs in the bottom half of the first inning and never trailed.
Landon Cline earned the win on the mound for the Maroons. Cline pitched three innings, allowing only one run on two hits.
Contributing on the mound, Xzavier Martin, Luke Barton and Jackson Boggs each pitched in relief for Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Jeren VanMeter suffered the loss for the Cougars. VanMeter pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out two.
Cline, Martin and Hunter Gossett each recorded multiple hits for Madisonville-North Hopkins. Gossett went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in four runs to lead the Maroons’ offensive effort.
Ethan Snyder, Camden Brothers, Chandler McCrady and Brayden Childress provided one hit apiece for the Cougars.
Defensively, Grayson County committed three errors in the loss.
