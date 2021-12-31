Grayson County was held under 40 points as visiting Collins pulled away to win 53-38 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Friday, Dec. 17.
The 2001 3rd Region boys’ basketball championship team was honored as Grayson County hosted Collins for the regular season matchup. The 2021 Grayson County squad that captured the 3rd Region boys’ basketball championship featured current Collins head coach Chris Gaither.
Starting strong, Collins outscored Grayson County 13-8 in the first quarter. Collins added to its advantage in the second quarter to lead 30-15 at halftime and forced the Cougars to continue to play from behind throughout the second half.
Collins shot 47.7% (21-of-44) from the field. The Titans were three-of-15 from three-point range.
Collins shot 50% (eight-of-16) from the free throw line.
Inside, Collins outrebounded the Cougars 26-23.
Kenyon Goodin scored a game-high 18 points to lead Collins to the win.
Narrowly missing double figures for the Titans, Xavier Jordan netted nine points.
Collins received additional scoring from Keaton Baird (eight points), Isiah Cochran (eight points), Aaron Thompson (four points), Peter Sproul (two points), Kobe Ledford (two points) and Mark Lutzel (two points).
Jordan paced Collins inside, securing seven rebounds.
Grayson County shot 33.3% (12-of-36) from the field in the loss. The Cougars shot 27.3% (three-of-11) from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 68.8% (11-of-16) from the free throw line.
Keegan Sharp scored 13 points to lead the Cougars. Accompanying Sharp in double figures for Grayson County, River Blanton netted 12 points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the win over Collins were Hunter Tomes (seven points), Dillon Horn (three points), Owen Bratcher (two points) and Brayden Childress (one point).
Grayson County and Collins are not scheduled to meet again in the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.
