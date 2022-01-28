Visiting Grayson County fell short as Whitesville Trinity held on to win 50-49 in a 12th District boys’ basketball game at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center on Friday, Jan. 21.
Following the win, Whitesville Trinity evened its overall record to 8-8 and moved to 2-0 in the 12th District.
Grayson County dropped to 9-8 overall and 2-1 in the 12th District after suffering the loss.
Landon Huff scored 14 points to lead Whitesville Trinity to the district win. Accompanying Huff in double figures for the Raiders, Nolan Mills netted 10 points.
Grayson County started strong, outscoring Whitesville Trinity 13-6 in the opening quarter. The Cougars led 24-21 at halftime but fell behind shortly after the intermission period. Whitesville Trinity outscored Grayson County 22-16 in the third quarter to move ahead 43-40.
Bailey Wright scored seven points for the Raiders while Nathan Hernandez netted six points. A pair of free throws from Hernandez lifted Whitesville Trinity to the district win.
Chipping in offensively for Whitesville Trinity in the district victory, Landon Smith and John Payne posted two points apiece.
River Blanton paced Grayson County, scoring a team-high 14 points for the Cougars in the district matchup.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the district contest included Dillon Horn (seven points), Keegan Sharp (six points), Hunter Tomes (six points), Nolan Hornbeck (four points) and Brayden Childress (two points).
Grayson County is scheduled to host Whitesville Trinity for another 12th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 11.
