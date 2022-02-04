Visiting LaRue County prevented Grayson County from returning to the win column, edging the Cougars 33-32 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Grayson County dropped to 9-10 following the loss; while LaRue County improved to 15-4 after notching the win.
The Cougars and Hawks battled back and forth throughout the game.
LaRue County shot 33.3% (15-of-45) from the field. The Hawks connected on three of 17 attempts from three-point range.
LaRue County did not attempt a free throw in the matchup.
Cutter Boley scored 11 points to lead LaRue County to the win. Finishing directly behind Boley in scoring for the Hawks, Jaxson Thomas netted 10 points.
Aiding LaRue County’s offensive attack, Daniel Allen (four points), Luke Trumbo (three points), Carson Childress (three points) and Kellen Bowen (two points) accounted for the rest of the Hawks’ scoring.
Allen (nine rebounds) paced LaRue County inside, leading the Hawks in rebounding.
Grayson County shot 23.3% (10-of-43) from the field. The Cougars connected on four of 14 attempts from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 53.3% (eight-of-15) from the free throw line.
Jack Logsdon (seven points), River Blanton (six points), Hunter Tomes (five points), Keegan Sharp (four points), Dillon Horn (four points), Brayden Childress (three points) and Chandler McCrady (three points) accounted for Grayson County’s scoring in the matchup.
Horn (eight rebounds) led the Cougars inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.