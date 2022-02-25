Visiting Hancock County outscored Grayson County 21-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away to win 51-42 in a boys’ high school basketball regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 18.
As a result of the loss, Grayson County dropped to 12-14, while Hancock County improved to 13-15 after notching the win.
Moving ahead early, Hancock County outscored the Cougars 9-4 in the first quarter. The Hornets led 20-16 at halftime, but Grayson County battled back to pull even.
Grayson County outscored Hancock County 14-10 in the third quarter to tie the game 30-30.
Hancock County converted offensively throughout the final quarter to pull away for the win.
The Hornets shot 36.4% (16-of-44) from the field in the victory, 25% (three-of-12) from three-point range, and 72.7% (16-of-22) from the free throw line.
Combining to lead Hancock County to the win, Kaleb Keown and Ryan Ogle scored 16 points apiece for the Hornets. Keown and Ogle shared game-high scoring honors.
Accompanying Keown and Ogle in double figures for Hancock County, Evan Ferry netted 10 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for Hancock County and rounding out the Hornets’ individual scoring, Devyn Powers netted nine points.
Keegan Sharp scored 15 points to lead the Cougars. Accompanying Sharp in double figures for Grayson County, River Blanton netted 12 points.
Additionally, Sharp, a senior, became the school’s all-time leader during Friday’s game, as he reached a total of 200 three-pointers. Sharp passed the previous holder, GCHS Head Coach Travis Johnston.
In addition to the two scorers in double figures, Chandler McCrady (seven points), Dillon Horn (six points) and Hunter Tomes (two points) produced offensively for the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.