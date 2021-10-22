Grayson County was held scoreless as Daviess County pulled away to win 9-0 in the opening round of the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament at Meade County High School on Monday, Oct. 11.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the boys’ high school soccer postseason.
The win allowed Daviess County to advance to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
Following the loss, Grayson County exited the 2021 boys’ high school soccer season 6-11-2.
Daviess County improved to 18-1-4 after notching the win.
Hayden Boswell scored three goals to lead Daviess County to the win.
Following Boswell’s hat trick, Dax Sandifer and Ahmed Abdullahi scored two goals apiece for the Panthers.
Rounding out Daviess County’s individual scoring, Nate Dailey and Sean Higgs added one goal apiece.
Sam Glover recorded two assists for the Panthers. Contributing in the key offensive category for Daviess County, Higgs, Andrew Alexander, Tanner Andersen and Carter Payne distributed one assist apiece.
Defensively for the Panthers, goalkeepers Connor Johnson and Cody Clark combined to register a shutout.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane led Grayson County’s defensive effort, recording 28 saves.
