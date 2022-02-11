Grayson County fell short as Butler County prevailed 53-48 in a 12th District boys’ basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 10-11 overall and 2-2 in the 12th District.
Butler County improved to 14-7 overall and 3-2 in the 12th District after notching the win.
The Bears overcame a slow start to claim the district win. Starting strong, Grayson County outscored Butler County 19-9 in the first quarter. Remaining out in front, Grayson County led 29-25 at halftime but faltered after the break.
Butler County battled back to lead 37-35 at the end of the third quarter, and outscored Grayson County 16-13 in the fourth quarter to claim the district win.
Butler County featured three scorers in double figures.
Solomon Flener scored a game-high 18 points to lead Butler County to the victory. Accompanying Flener in double figures for the Bears, Jagger Henderson scored 11 points and Lawson Rice netted 10 points.
Aiding Butler County offensively, Brody Hunt (eight points), Zack Phelps (four points) and Braden Dockery (two points) provided the rest of the Bears’ scoring.
Hunter Tomes paced Grayson County, scoring 17 points for the Cougars.
Accompanying Tomes in double figures for Grayson County, Keegan Sharp netted 13 points.
Finishing near double figures for the Cougars, River Blanton contributed eight points.
Chipping in offensively for Grayson County, Brayden Childress and Dillon Horn added four points apiece while Owen Bratcher tallied two points.
