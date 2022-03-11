Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t overcome its slow start as Hancock County pulled away to win 54-35 in the opening round of the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Thursday, March 3.
The loss eliminated the Cougars from the tournament, and they exited the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season 14-15.
Following the win, Hancock County improved to 15-16. The Hornets advanced to the semifinals of the regional tournament.
Taking control early, Hancock County outscored the Cougars 16-4 in the first quarter.
Hancock County led 33-12 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half, leading 40-23 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Hancock County shot 52.6% (20-of-38) from the field, 50% (six-of-12) from three-point range, and 66.7% (eight-of-12) from the free throw line in the convincing victory.
Ryan Ogle led Hancock County to the win. Recording a double-double for the Hornets, he scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Accompanying Ogle in double figures for the Hornets, Evan Ferry and Devyn Powers scored 12 points apiece.
Nearly reaching double figures for Hancock County, Kaleb Keown netted nine points.
Rounding out Hancock County’s individual scoring, Luke Brown and Camden Lucas contributed four points and two points, respectively.
River Blanton scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Cougars. Blanton was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Behind Blanton in scoring for Grayson County, Keegan Sharp and Brayden Childress added five points apiece.
Chipping in offensively for the Cougars, Chandler McCrady and Jack Logsdon contributed three points apiece while Dillon Horn provided two points.
