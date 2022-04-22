Grayson County stumbled on the road as Meade County pulled away to win 11-6 in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 12.
A member of the 12th District, Grayson County slipped back into the loss column after outlasting Garrard County 4-3 during its final game in the Taylor County Farm Bureau Insurance Turf Classic five days earlier.
Following the setback to Third Region rival Meade County, Grayson County dropped to 4-8.
This loss marked Grayson County’s second loss to Meade County in the 2022 season. The Green Wave had previously topped the Cougars 5-2 in a matchup on March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.