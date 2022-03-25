Ohio County pushed across three runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to complete a successful come-from-behind bid and win 13-12 over visiting Grayson County in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, March 15.
The Eagles and Cougars swapped leads during the game, which served as a season opener for Jody Nutt-coached Grayson County.
Following the win, Ohio County moved to 2-0.
Matthew Smith earned the pitching win for the Eagles. Smith allowed two runs on three hits over one and one-third innings, walking one.
Jaylen Walker and Caleb Lloyd entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the matchup in relief. Walker recorded the last three outs to claim the save.
Jacob Gregory started the game on the mound for the Eagles. Gregory surrendered six runs on five hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one.
Landon Shiarella suffered the pitching loss for the Cougars. Shiarella tossed one and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on six hits while striking out one and walking one.
Camden Brothers started the game on the mound for the Cougars. Brothers pitched four innings, allowing seven runs on three hits while striking out two.
The Cougars lost despite outhitting Ohio County 11-9.
Smith and Graydon Barnard each delivered two hits and three RBIs to lead the Eagles’ offensive effort.
Shiarella, Brayden Childress and Michael Wood each recorded multiple hits for the Cougars. Shiarella went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Grayson County’s offensive effort.
Productive at the plate, Childress drove in five of Grayson County’s 12 runs.
Defensively, Grayson County and Ohio County combined to commit seven errors. Ohio County won despite committing four errors.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Ohio County for another early-season high school baseball game on Monday, March 28.
