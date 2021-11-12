Visiting Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as Owensboro pulled away to win 42-7 in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs at Rash Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs.
Following the loss, Grayson County exited the 2021 high school football season 4-7.
After notching the win, Owensboro (10-1) advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Owensboro set the tone early, moving ahead 28-0 in the first quarter. The Red Devils led 35-0 at halftime and kept the Cougars scoreless until the fourth quarter.
Three different Red Devils reached the endzone on the ground.
Owensboro rushed 17 times for 140 yards and five touchdowns. Tramel Barksdale led Owensboro on the ground, rushing six times for 76 yards and one touchdown.
Behind Barksdale in the Red Devils’ rushing attack, Kenyatta Carbon rushed three times for 31 yards and two touchdowns.
Aiding Owensboro on the round, Javius Taylor rushed two times for 14 yards and two touchdowns.
The Red Devils produced on the ground and through the air.
Pacing Owensboro through the air, quarterback Kasey Boone completed four of five passes for 63 yards and one touchdown.
Khalil Rogers was on the receiving end of Boone’s scoring strike, hauling in a 16-yard touchdown reception.
Defensively for Owensboro, Zachary Cline recorded nine tackles.
Grayson County was limited to 116 total yards of total offense in the season-ending loss.
Leading the Cougars, senior quarterback Kaylor Decker completed 11 of 15 passes for 67 yards. Reaching the endzone via the ground, Decker rushed for the Cougars’ only touchdown.
As a team, Grayson County rushed 30 times for 49 yards and one touchdown. Pacing the Cougars on the ground, Michael Wood rushed 12 times for 44 yards. The Cougars’ top rusher and receiver, Wood hauled in five receptions for 31 yards.
Defensively, Decker paced the Cougars with a team-best four tackles.
Owensboro was scheduled to host Graves County in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12.
Grayson County notched four wins in the 2021 high school football season. The Cougars, under the direction of head coach Bryan Jones, claimed wins over Edmonson County, McLean County, Muhlenberg County and Ohio County.
Decker led Grayson County’s offensive attack throughout the 2021 high school football season, ranking as the Cougars’ top passer and second-leading rusher. Through the air, Decker completed 80 of 114 passes for 814 yards and six touchdowns. On the ground, Decker rushed 78 times for 400 yards and five touchdowns. He has has committed to Greenville University, an NCAA Division III member in Illinois.
Chandler McCrady led Grayson County on the ground, rushing 87 times for 520 yards and nine touchdowns.
Hunter Tomes was the Cougars’ leading receiver during the 2021 season, reeling in 35 receptions for 509 yards and five touchdowns. Tomes also emerged as Grayson County’s defensive leader in the 2021 high school football season. He recorded a team-high 76 tackles for the Cougars. As Grayson County’s leading tackler, Tomes tallied four tackles for losses. In addition to his tackles and tackles for losses, Tomes delivered one interception for the Cougars.
The Cougars are preparing to open offseason workouts. Grayson County will finalize and release its schedule for the 2022 high school football season at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.