Todd County Central prevented visiting Grayson County from remaining in the win column, defeating the Cougars 49-43 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Todd County Central shot 45.2% (19-of-42) from the field. The Rebels finished three-of-13 from three- point range.
Todd County Central, which used a balanced offensive effort to claim the win, connected on eight of 19 foul shots, shooting 42.1% from the free throw line.
Delivering a double-double, Jamison Glass scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Todd County Central to the win.
Joining Glass in double figures in scoring for the Rebels, Preston Moore netted 12 points.
The additional scorers for Todd County Central in the victory included Trayvon Foster (seven points), Amari Andrews (seven points), Preston Rager (six points) and Logan Burgess (three points).
Grayson County shot 38.3% (18-of-47) from the field. The Cougars finished one-of-eight from three-point range.
Grayson County connected on six of 14 free throw attempts, shooting 42.9% at the foul line.
The Cougars managed to outrebound Todd County Central 33-24.
Keegan Sharp scored 19 points to lead the Cougars. Accompanying Sharp in double figures in scoring for Grayson County, River Blanton netted 10 points.
Rounding out the Cougars’ individual scoring, Dillon Horn and Hunter Tomes posted five points apiece while Brayden Childress contributed four points.
