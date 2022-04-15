Grayson County finished 1-2 in the Taylor County Farm Bureau Insurance Turf Classic at Taylor County High School.
Host Taylor County blanked Grayson County 10-0 in five innings in the event, held on Monday, April 4.
Dealing Grayson County another loss in the Classic, North Hardin defeated the Cougars 10-6 on Monday, April 4.
Determined Grayson County worked its way into the win column later, outlasting Garrard County 4-3 on Thursday, April 7.
The Cougars are slated to compete in the 12th District Baseball Tournament in May.
