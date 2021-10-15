Grayson County finished runner-up in the 11th District last week and advanced to the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
In a battle between longtime rivals, Meade County pulled away to defeat Grayson County 8-1 in the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament title match on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 6-10-2. Meade County improved to 12-6-2 after notching the win.
Grayson County and Meade County were each set to compete in the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
The Cougars advanced to the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament title match after winning via forfeit over Butler County in the semifinals on Monday, Oct. 4.
During the regular season, Grayson County, under the direction of new head coach Josh Baldwin, notched wins over Butler County, Bullitt Central, Allen County-Scottsvillle and Hart County. The Cougars defeated Allen County-Scottsville twice during the 2021 boys’ high school soccer regular season.
Grayson County was matched up against Daviess County in the opening round of the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament on Monday, Oct. 11.
