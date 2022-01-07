Host LaRue County pulled away to defeat Grayson County 58-39 in the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic championship game on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Daniel Allen and Carson Childress scored 21 points apiece to lead LaRue County to the win. Allen paced the Hawks inside, grabbing seven rebounds. Delivering beyond the arc, Childress hit three of nine three-point field goal attempts in the Hawks’ tournament title-clinching win.
LaRue County led 18-13 at the end of the opening quarter. Carrying a slim advantage into halftime, LaRue County clung to a 29-27 lead at the conclusion of the second period.
LaRue County shot 50% (22-of-44) from the field. The Hawks shot 30% (eight-of-11) from three-point range.
LaRue County shot 72.7% (eight-of-11) from the free throw line.
The additional scorers for LaRue County included Jaxson Thomas (six points), Parker Self (three points), Luke Trumbo (three points), Caden Davis (two points) and Cutter Boley (two points).
Grayson County shot 43.8% (14-of-32) from the field in the setback. The Cougars shot 41.7% (five-of-12) from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 60% (six-of-10) from the free throw line.
Hunter Tomes paced Grayson County, scoring 12 points and pulling down five rebounds for the Cougars. Tomes was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
In addition to Tomes, Keegan Sharp (seven points), Dillon Horn (seven points), Jack Logsdon (five points), River Blanton (three points), Chandler McCrady (three points) and Owen Bratcher (two points) provided scoring for the Cougars.
Grayson County was scheduled to host 3rd Region rival Ohio County on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
