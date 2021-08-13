Grayson County and Hancock County battled to a 6-6 tie in a high school football scrimmage Friday, Aug. 6.
Hancock County moved ahead first, scoring a touchdown in the opening quarter. But Grayson County answered.
Hunter Felty connected with Cooper Goff on a 12-yard touchdown pass to allow Grayson County to tie the game 6-6.
Defensively for the Cougars, Chandler McCrady recorded an interception in the opening quarter.
Grayson County competes in Class 5A, District 1. Hancock County competes in Class 2A, District 2.
The Cougars and Hornets are not scheduled to meet in the 2021 high school football regular season.
The Cougars also had a practice game Aug. 13 in preparation for the opening game next Friday against Edmonson County.
