Winning on the road, Grayson County knocked off 3rd Region counterpart Breckinridge County 67-51 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The Cougars shot 42.9% (21-of-49) from the field and 37.5% (six-of-16) from three-point range as part of the win.
Grayson County, which featured three scorers in double figures, also shot 47.5% (19-of-40) from the free throw line and outrebounded Breckinridge County 40-24.
Keegan Sharp scored 17 points to lead Grayson County to the victory. Accompanying Sharp in double figures for the Cougars, Hunter Tomes scored 13 points and River Blanton netted 12 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Jack Logsdon tossed in nine points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the victory were Brayden Childress (eight points), Chandler McCrady (five points), Owen Bratcher (two points) and Nolan Hornbeck (one point).
Blanton ranked as Grayson County’s top rebounder, hauling down nine rebounds.
Limited offensively, Breckinridge County shot 35.3% (18-of-51) from the field and 29.2% (seven-of-24) from three-point range.
The Fighting Tigers also shot 57.1% (eight-of-14) from the free throw line.
Lane Taul and Isaiah Hart scored 13 points apiece to pace Breckinridge County in the non-district matchup. Accompanying Taul and Hart in double figures for the Fighting Tigers, Mercer Rogers netted 12 points.
Supplying the rest of Breckinridge County’s scoring, Kolton Miller and Brayden Carman added five points apiece while Shelton Smith contributed three points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.