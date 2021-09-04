Grayson County was limited as North Bullitt pulled away to win 6-1 in a boys’ high school soccer match Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 0-3-1.
North Bullitt improved to 1-4-1 after notching the win.
Kaelob Schmidt (two goals, two assists), Isaiah Harris (two goals, one assist), Larry Roblero (one goal, one assist), Brendom Arellano (one goal), Braydon Price (one assist) and Austin Brooks (one assist) contributed to North Bullitt’s offensive attack in the win.
Goalkeeper Carter Schmidt led North Bullitt’s defensive effort from his goalkeeper position, recording seven saves while allowing one goal.
Bahaa Masri scored Grayson County’s only goal in the setback.
Defensively for Grayson County, goalkeeper Jackson Kane recorded 12 saves.
— Grayson County News
