After reeling off three straight wins, Grayson County slipped into the loss column as Pulaski County pulled away to win 82-46 in The Best in Hoops tournament at South Warren High School on Thursday, Dec. 23.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 6-4; while Pulaski County remained undefeated, moving to 13-0.
Connecting on over half of its attempts, Pulaski County shot 55.9% (33-of-59) from the field. The Maroons were eight-of-18 (44.4%) from three-point range.
Pulaski County, which featured four scorers in double figures, shot 66.7% (eight-of-12) from the free throw line.
Inside, Pulaski County outrebounded the Cougars 31-25.
Cayden Lancaster scored 21 points to lead the Maroons. Accompanying Lancaster in double figures for Pulaski County, Caleb Sloan netted 16 points while Gavin Stevens and Jace Frye contributed 10 points apiece.
The additional scorers for Pulaski County were Channer Sears (seven points), Zach Travis (five points), Kameryn Hargis (five points), Carson Fraley (four points), Jalen Wooldridge (two points) and Benjamin Dalton (two points).
Grayson County shot 39.5% (17-of-43) from the field. The Cougars connected on six of 15 attempts beyond the arc, shooting 40% from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 42.9% (six-of-14) from the free throw line.
River Blanton led Grayson County with a near-double-double, scoring 17 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Blanton was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Keegan Sharp (eight points), Jaylen Smith-Oglesby (six points), Brayden Childress (five points), Owen Bratcher (four points), Darius Tonge (three points), Chandler McCrady (two points) and Hunter Tomes (one point).
