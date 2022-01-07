Returning to the win column, Grayson County pulled away to defeat Nelson County 68-46 in the opening round of the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Taking control early, Grayson County outscored Nelson County 23-11 in the first quarter. The Cougars led 40-25 at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.
Grayson County shot 48.9% (23-of-47) from the field in the convincing victory. The Cougars shot 39.1% (nine-of-23) from three-point range.
Grayson County, a contender for the 12th District boys’ basketball title, shot 54.2% (13-of-24) from the free throw line.
River Blanton scored 20 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Accompanying Blanton in double figures for the Cougars, Keegan Sharp scored 13 points and Hunter Tomes netted 11 points.
Aiding Grayson County’s offensive attack, Brayden Childress (eight points), Chandler McCrady (seven points), Jack Logsdon (four points), Nolan Hornbeck (three points) and Dillon Horn (three points) provided the rest of the Cougars’ scoring.
Tomes paced the Cougars inside, grabbing six rebounds.
Nelson County shot 39.1% (18-of-46) from the field. The Cardinals shot 42.9% (six-of-14) from three-point range.
Nelson County finished four-of-10 from the free throw line.
Lincoln Boone scored 16 points to lead the Cardinals. Accompanying Boone in double figures for Nelson County, Austin Theis netted 11 points.
Along with the two scorers in double figures, Javier Robertson (seven points), Alex Dossett (four points), Lane Mattingly (three points), Havin Carothers (three points) and Lawson Strenecky (two points) delivered offensively for the Cardinals.
