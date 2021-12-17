Winning on the road, Grayson County pulled away to defeat Edmonson County 65-52 in a 12th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Dec. 10.
Following the win, Grayson County improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the 12th District.
Edmonson County dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the 12th District after suffering the loss.
River Blanton scored a game-high 26 points to lead Grayson County to the win. The scoring effort tied Blanton’s career-high.
Hunter Tomes accompanied Blanton in double figures in scoring for the Cougars, netting 12 points.
Aiding Grayson County’s offensive attack, Keegan Sharp and Chandler McCrady tossed in eight points apiece.
Starting strong, Grayson County outscored Edmonson County 13-9 in the first quarter.
The Cougars and Wildcats were tied 23-23 at halftime.
Grayson County moved ahead to lead 46-35 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the district win were Nolan Hornbeck (three points), Brayden Childress (two points), Owen Bratcher (two points) and Dillon Horn (two points).
Trace Taylor paced Edmonson County, scoring a team-high 23 points for the Wildcats.
Accompanying Taylor in double figures in scoring for Edmonson County, Cole Sailing and Braden Wall netted 10 points apiece.
Rounding out Edmonson County’s individual scoring, Tyler Anderon and Evan Stice chipped in eight points and one point, respectively.
The Cougars are scheduled to host Edmonson County for another 12th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 28. 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.