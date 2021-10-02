Entering this week’s game, Grayson County already had rushed for more than 1,000 yards in the 2021 high school football season.
Under the direction of head coach Bryan Jones, Grayson County has rushed 170 times for 1,026 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Three different Grayson County players have rushed for over 200 yards thus far in the 2021 high school football season.
Leading Grayson County on the ground, Chandler McCrady has rushed 56 times for 382 yards and seven touchdowns in five games.
In only three games, quarterback Kaylor Decker has rushed 29 times for 287 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars.
Ranking as the Cougars’ third-leading rusher, Michael Wood has rushed 40 times for 228 yards and six touchdowns in four games.
Pacing Grayson County through the air, Decker has completed 30 of 40 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns while throwing one interception.
Filling in at quarterback for the Cougars, Hunter Felty has completed 10 of 18 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.
Hunter Tomes leads the Cougars in receiving. One of the state’s most underrated high school football wide receivers, Tomes has hauled in 18 receptions for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
Chipping in for Grayson County’s aerial attack, Wood has hauled in seven receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.
In addition to Wood, Bratcher has reeled in seven receptions for 77 yards for the Cougars.
Tomes paces Grayson County defensively. The Cougars’ top defensive player, Tomes has recorded a team-high 39 tackles.
