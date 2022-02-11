Visiting Grayson County outlasted Meade County 48-45 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The longtime rivals met for a non-district matchup, and, after notching the win, Grayson County evened its record to 10-10.
Grayson County shot 41.9% (18-of-43) from the field, 31.2% (five-of-16) from three-point range, and 53.8% (seven-of-13) from the free throw line.
Inside, the Cougars outrebounded Meade County 31-25.
River Blanton scored a game-high 14 points to lead Grayson County to the non-district win. Accompanying Blanton in double figures for the Cougars, Keegan Sharp netted 12 points.
Grayson County received additional scoring from Dillon Horn (seven points), Brayden Childress (five points), Hunter Tomes (four points), Chandler McCrady (three points) and Owen Bratcher (three points) in the non-district victory.
Tomes paced Grayson County inside, claiming seven rebounds.
Meade County shot 27.3% (15-of-55) from the field, 26.1% (six-of-23) from three-point range, and 81.8% (nine-of-11) from the free throw line.
Grant Beavin paced Meade County, scoring a team-high 13 points.
Accompanying Beavin in double figures for the Green Wave, Trent Knoop contributed 10 points.
The other scorers for Meade County included Blake Edwards (eight points), Peyton Johnston (five points), Garrett Hardesty (five points) and Kyle Parker (four points).
Leading Meade County on the backboards, Parker grabbed 14 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.