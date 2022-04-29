Homestanding Grayson County outlasted Whitesville Trinity 9-8 in a 12th District baseball game on Friday, April 22.
The Cougars and Raiders traded leads during the game.
Facing a two-run deficit, Grayson County crossed home plate three times during the bottom half of the seventh inning.
Camden Brothers started on the mound for the Cougars and earned the win, pitching three and a third innings and allowing seven runs on six hits while recording five strikeouts.
Nathan Hernandez started on the mound for the Raiders and took the loss. Hernandez pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out two.
Gavin Howard and Elijah Boarman entered the game as relief pitchers for Whitesville Trinity, throwing two-thirds of an inning and one-third of an inning, respectively.
Chandler McCrady and Jeren VanMeter paced Grayson County at the plate, supplying two hits apiece.
Brothers, Eli Watson, Landon Shiarella, Michael Wood and Ethan Snyder each added one hit for the Cougars.
Brothers, McCrady, VanMeter, Watson and Landon Haycraft each drove in one run for host Grayson County.
Whitesville Trinity lost despite outhitting the Cougars 11-9.
Boarman went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Raiders. Aiding Whitesville Trinity at the plate, Howard, Landon Huff, Connor Hatfield, Mason Mattingly, Hayden Aull, Will Hernandez, Nathan Hernandez and Carter Crisp added one hit apiece.
Moving runners around the bases, Howard collected three RBIs.
Huff, Hatfield, Crisp and Will Hernandez each drove in one run for the Raiders.
Whitesville Trinity committed two errors in the district matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.