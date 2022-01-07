Hunter Tomes hit a shot at the buzzer to allow Grayson County to outlast Rockcastle County 68-66 in the second round of the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic at LaRue County High School on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The Cougars and Rockets swapped leads throughout the tournament game.
Rockcastle County managed to lead 24-22 at the conclusion of the first quarter, but Grayson County battled back.
The Cougars outscored Rockcastle County 21-9 in the second quarter to lead 42-33 at halftime.
Remaining out in front midway through the second half, Grayson County led 55-47 at the end of the third quarter.
The Cougars and Rockets battled back and forth in the fourth quarter before Tomes delivered the game-winning shot.
Grayson County shot 35.5% (22-of-62) from the field in the win. The Cougars shot 45% (nine-of-20) from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 68.2% (15-of-22) from the free throw line.
The clutch-shooting Tomes led Grayson County to the win, recording a double-double. He scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Cougars.
Grayson County featured three scorers in double figures. Finishing directly behind Tomes in scoring for the Cougars, Keegan Sharp netted 19 points. Sharp drained five three-pointers. Joining Tomes and Sharp in double figures for Grayson County, River Blanton scored 17 points.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Jack Logsdon tossed in six points while Brayden Childress and Chandler McCrady contributed three points apiece.
Daniel Mullins led Rockcastle County, scoring a game-high 26 points for the Rockets. Accompanying Mullins in double figures for Rockcastle County, Jonathan Hopkins netted 13 points.
After registering the win, Grayson County advanced to the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic championship game.
