Hunter Tomes drained a shot at the buzzer to lift Grayson County over Whitesville Trinity 58-56 in the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament title game at Butler County High School on Friday, Feb. 25.
Grayson County evened its record to 14-14 after notching the win and captured its second straight district championship.
Following the loss, Whitesville Trinity dropped to 16-15.
Both Grayson County and Whitesville Trinity advanced to the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
River Blanton scored a game-high 27 points to lead Grayson County to the district championship-clinching win. Accompanying Blanton in double figures for the Cougars, Keegan Sharp netted 11 points.
The Cougars and Raiders swapped leads throughout the district tournament championship game. Grayson County edged Whitesville Trinity 10-9 in the first quarter; however, Whitesville Trinity outscored Grayson County 16-12 in the second quarter to lead 25-22 at halftime.
Whitesville Trinity led 43-38 at the conclusion of the third quarter, but Grayson County finished strong. The Cougars outscored Whitesville Trinity 20-13 in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Chandler McCrady scored nine points while Dillon Horn netted eight points.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Tomes and Owen Bratcher chipped in two points and one point, respectively.
Landon Huff scored 16 points to lead Whitesville Trinity in the district championship game. Joining Huff in double figures for the Raiders, Landon Smith scored 12 points and Nathan Hernandez netted 10 points.
The additional scorers for Whitesville Trinity in the district championship matchup were Bailey Wright (seven points), Nick Goetz (four points), Bransen Howard (three points), Connor Hatfield (two points) and John Payne (two points).
Grayson County defeated Whitesville Trinity after dropping a pair of games to the Raiders during the regular season.
Prior to their championship win, the Cougars knocked off Butler County 49-45 in the semifinals of the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.