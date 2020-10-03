The Grayson County Cougars hosted the Meade County Green Wave Tuesday night and managed to get their fourth straight win.
Senior Matthew Haycraft made three goals, followed by junior Josh Stevenson with one goal. Goalkeeper Jackson Kane made nine saves.
Brycen Schmidt led the Green Wave with two goals while goalkeeper Kyle Chapman made four saves.
Final score: 4-3
The Grayson County Lady Cougars hosted the Taylor County Lady Cardinals Monday night. The Lady Cougars fell to the Lady Cardinals, marking their second loss in a row.
Senior Gillian Johnston and junior Destiny Frye each scored with an assist from junior Ellie Evans. Goalkeeper Allyssa Morgan made 28 saves.
Magnolia Russell led the Lady Tigers with three goals and one assist while goalkeeper Jenna Bottoms made four saves.
Final score: 2-4
