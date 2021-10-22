Grayson County rolled past visiting Ohio County 52-7 in a Class 5A, District 1 game on Thursday, Oct. 14.
After claiming the district win, Grayson County improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in Class 5A, District 1.
Ohio County dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the district following the loss.
The Cougars set the tone early, moving ahead in the opening quarter and gradually pulling away to win convincingly.
Grayson County led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and managed to stretch its lead prior to the intermission period. The Cougars led 20-7 at halftime.
Quarterback Hunter Felty led Grayson County to the win. Through the air, Felty completed 12 of 14 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Felty rushed 13 times for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Grayson County rushed 27 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
Chandler McCrady rushed nine times for 99 yards and two touchdowns, leading Grayson County on the ground.
Michael Wood paced Grayson County in receiving. Wood hauled in five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
Aiding the Cougars’ aerial attack, Jeren VanMeter hauled in two receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Grayson County limited Ohio County throughout the district matchup.
Hunter Tomes led the Cougars’ defensive effort, recording 14 tackles.
Behind Tomes in the defensive category, Wood and Cooper Goff posted seven tackles apiece.
McCrady, Greyson Chaffins and Kenton Cornwell recorded one interception apiece for the Cougars.
Providing a defensive score for Grayson County, McCrady returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown.
The Cougars were set to visit the reigning Class 5A, District 1 champions, the Owensboro Red Devils, on Friday.
