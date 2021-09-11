Grayson County is averaging nearly 300 rushing yards per game in the 2021 high school football season.
In two games, Grayson County has rushed 61 times for 594 yards and nine touchdowns. Seven different Grayson County players have rushed for positive yardage through the Cougars’ first two games.
Quarterback Kaylor Decker leads Grayson County on the ground. Decker has rushed 23 times for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Second in rushing for the Cougars, Chandler McCrady has rushed 26 times for 260 yards and four TDs.
Contributing on the ground for Grayson County, Michael Wood and Hunter Tomes have rushed for one touchdown apiece.
Through the air for the Cougars, Decker has completed 25 of 30 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Decker has thrown one interception.
Tomes is the Cougars’ leading receiver. A productive pass catcher, Tomes has reeled in 12 receptions for 215 yards and four touchdowns.
Spreading the football around, Decker has completed multiple passes to five different receivers.
After combining to make nearly 40 stops in two games, Tomes (21 tackles) and Cooper Goff (18 tackles) rank as the Cougars’ top two tacklers.
Following a win over McLean County, Grayson County was 2-0 entering Friday’s contest at Butler County.
— By Grayson County News
