The Grayson County Cougars hosted the Breckinridge County Fighting Tigers last Thursday night. After losing the season opener on the road, the Cougars redeemed themselves on the home court.
It was sophomore River Blanton who led with 12 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Junior Chandler McCrady also put up 12 points, followed by junior Keegan Sharp with 11 points. Junior Hunter Tomes put up nine points.
It was the Fighting Tigers’ senior Kason Morris who led the night with 20 points, followed by senior Xavier Perks with eight points.
With an unanswered run in the second quarter, the Cougars were able to take and maintain the lead to the end.
Final score: 63-51
