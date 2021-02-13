The Grayson County Cougars were at home in the Cougar Den against the Daviess County Panthers on Feb. 9, and varsity won 62-51.
Grayson County controlled the tip-off but had a turnover. After this, Daviess County was fouled and made one of two.
Keegan Sharp answered with a 3-pointer, but the Panthers made a lay-up to tie the game at 3-3.
The Cougars came down the court, and Hunter Tomes provided the assist to Sharp for a three-pointer, giving them a 6-3 lead. Sharp then hit another 3-pointer, bringing the score to 9-3 after which Daviess County called for a time-out. The game went back and forth, but the Cougars ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run making it 25-12.
The Panthers got the ball to start the second quarter, but Chandler McCrady stole the ball for a lay-up, giving the Cougars their largest lead of the game. However, Daviess County went on a 12-3 run, making it 28-24 with 4:21 left in the quarter. A 9-5 run by the Cougars gave them an eight-point lead (37-29) at the half.
The Panthers finished the third quarter with a 12-9 run making it 46-41, and opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run to tie the game 46-46, before the Cougars went on a 9-0 run making it 55-46. That final run would give the Cougars the win.
• River Blanton — 18 points
• Keegan Sharp — 17 points
• Chandler McCrady — 9 points
• Hunter Tomes — 7 points
• Dillon Horn — 5 points
• Nolan Hornbeck — 4 points
• Brayden Childress — 2 points
