Grayson County showed improvement in the LaRue County Invitational at My Old Kentucky Home Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Three Grayson County golfers competed in the LaRue County-hosted boys’ high school golf tournament. Each Grayson County golfer showed improvement from his previous performance at Long Run Golf Course in Louisville during a tournament held one week earlier.
Jackson Mayes paced Grayson County, shooting a 77 for the Cougars.
Following Mayes for Grayson County, Landon Skees shot a 79.
Rounding out the Cougars’ effort in the LaRue County Invitational, Jake Rogers turned in a 109.
Grayson County competes in Region 5, along with Beth Haven, Bullitt Central, Bullitt East, Butler, Central, Central Hardin, DeSales, Doss, Elizabethtown, Evangel, Fairdale, Fort Knox, Holy Cross (Louisville), Iroquois, John Hardin, LaRue County, Meade County, North Bullitt, North Hardin, Pleasure Ridge Park, Portland Christian, Shawnee, Southern, Spencer County, Valley and Western.
