The Grayson County Cougars sent the Muhlenberg County Mustangs home with zero last Thursday as they pulled off another one-sided victory.
It was another big night for senior Caden Woodcock as he scored four of the Cougars’ five touchdowns with a total of 140 yards rushing.
Woodcock brought home the first touchdown with less than eight minutes left in the first quarter. It was followed by a failed two-point conversion to bring the score to 6-0 to end the first quarter.
The second quarter saw Woodcock’s second touchdown with less than 30 seconds to the half. A two-point conversion brought the score to 14-0 into halftime.
The third quarter saw another touchdown from Woodcock, followed by a two-point play from quarterback Kaylor Decker to junior Owen Bratcher in the end zone.
Woodcock’s fourth touchdown of the night occurred with 1:37 left on the clock, and Levi Martin followed up with a touchdown with 33 seconds left in the third.
The fourth quarter saw no scoring, bringing the final score to 34-0.
The Cougars improve to 3-0 on the season.
