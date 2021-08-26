The Grayson County Cougars shut out the Edmonson County Wildcats in their opening game of the 2021 season this past Friday.
With an impressive final score of 43-0, the Cougars retained the coveted Tobacco Stick on the Wildcats’ home field in Brownsville, Kentucky.
The Cougars’ next game was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27 against the Barren County Trojans, who opened their season in a losing effort against the Metcalfe County Hornets, 13-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.