Grayson County and visiting Warren East split a pair of boys’ middle school basketball games on Thursday, Nov. 11.
In the seventh grade boys’ basketball game, Grayson County won 39-31.
Winning in the eighth grade boys’ basketball game, Warren East prevailed 40-36.
More on each boys’ middle school basketball game follows.
Seventh Grade — Grayson County 39, Warren East 31: Grayson County pulled away to defeat Warren East 39-31 in a seventh grade boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The Cougars led 20-17 at halftime.
Spencer Landon scored a game-high 18 points to lead Grayson County to the win.
Delivering a double-double for the Cougars, Kaden Hanshaw netted 12 points and pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds.
Chipping in offensively for Grayson County in the victory, Eli Meredith scored five points while Garrett Bradley and Trigg Payne added two points apiece.
Kash Carter and Armani Baird paced Warren East, scoring 12 points apiece for the Raiders in the setback.
After notching the win, Grayson County moved to 5-0.
Eighth Grade — Warren East 40, Grayson County 36: Visiting Warren East battled back from behind to beat Grayson County 40-36 in an eighth grade boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Grayson County faltered after leading 18-12 at halftime.
Kyler Pedigo scored 14 points to lead Warren East to the win.
Kaden Hanshaw paced the Cougars, scoring a game-high 16 points for Grayson County in the loss.
Accompanying Hanshaw in double figures in scoring for Grayson County, Gage Napier netted 11 points.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Jake Bratcher and Chase Baunach posted six points and three points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.