Grayson County fared well early but faltered as Warren East pulled away to win 14-4 in six innings on Thursday, March 31.
Leading 11-4, Warren East plated three runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to claim the win.
Austin Comer earned the win on the mound for the Raiders in the high school baseball game. Comer pitched five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while recording two strikeouts.
Closing out the game on the mound for homestanding Warren East, Colton Edwards pitched the final inning.
Jack Logsdon absorbed the pitching loss for the Cougars. Logsdon pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on five hits while recording three strikeouts.
Camden Brothers started on the mound for the Cougars. Brothers pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on two hits while striking out two.
Braylen Lee and Chase Carver led Warren East at the plate, collecting two hits apiece for the Raiders. Carver homered for Warren East in the Raiders’ win. Moving runners around the bases, Carver, Trevor Hudnall and Micah Ford delivered two RBIs apiece.
Brothers led Grayson County at the plate, finishing 3-for-3.
Defensively, Grayson County committed four errors in the setback.
