Grayson County is scheduled to compete in the Best In Hoops Holiday Tournament at South Warren High School Monday, Dec. 20-Thursday, Dec. 23.
Multiple perennial district title contenders are set to compete in the Best In Hoops Holiday Tournament.
Host South Warren, Grayson County, Franklin-Simpson, Warren East, Pulaski County, Doss, Clay County and Logan County make up the field for the tournament.
Grayson County is slated to face Clay County in the opening round at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.
The Cougars and Tigers did not meet in the 2020-21 season. Grayson County and Clay County are unfamiliar opponents.
Former state title contender Clay County competes in the 13th Region.
The schedule for the Best In Hoops Holiday Tournament follows.
Best In Hoops Holiday Tournament at South Warren High SchoolMonday, Dec. 20
Franklin-Simpson vs. Warren East, 1 p.m.
Pulaski County vs. Doss, 3 p.m.
Clay County vs. Grayson County, 5 p.m.
South Warren vs. Logan County, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Doss vs. Franklin-Simpson, 1 p.m.
Warren East vs. Pulaski County, 3 p.m.
Logan County vs. Clay County, 5 p.m.
South Warren vs. Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Doss vs. Warren East, 1 p.m.
Pulaski County vs. Franklin-Simpson, 3 p.m.
Grayson County vs. Logan County, 5 p.m.
South Warren vs. Clay County, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Matchups to be determined based on previous games’ standings.
