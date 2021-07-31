Grayson County is scheduled to face Greenwood in the Barren Hoops Classic at Barren County High School on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Barren Hoops Classic will include boys’ high school basketball teams from multiple regions.
Grayson County compiled a 13-9 record in the 2020-21 boys’ high school basketball season. The Cougars, under the direction of head coach Travis Johnston, beat Butler County 67-53 to win the 2020-21 12th District title.
Following the district championship-clinching performance, Grayson County made an appearance in the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
The Gators, under head coach Will McCoy, compiled a 17-13 record and finished as the 4th Region runner-up behind Bowling Green in the 2020-21 boys’ high school basketball season.
The Cougars and Gators did not meet during the 2020-21 boys’ high school basketball season.
Grayson County’s 2021-22 schedule will be finalized and released later in the offseason.
