Grayson County is scheduled to face Greenwood in the Don Franklin Barren Hoops Classic at Barren County High School on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Grayson County exited the 2020-21 boys’ high school basketball season 13-9.
The Cougars showed improvement throughout the 2020-21 boys’ high school basketball season, reclaiming the top spot in the 12th District.
The Don Franklin Barren Hoops Classic will feature boys’ high school basketball teams from multiple regions. Tip-off for the Grayson County-Greenwood boys’ basketball game is set for 6:30 p.m. in Glasgow.
The Cougars’ regular season schedule includes games versus Greenwood, Breckinridge County, Central Hardin, Apollo, Edmonson County, Todd County Central, Collins, Clay County, South Warren, Logan County, Ohio County, McLean County, Owensboro, Butler County, Muhlenberg County, Whitesville Trinity, Bowling Green, LaRue County, Meade County, Elizabethtown, Daviess County and Hancock County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.