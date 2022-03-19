Grayson County is slated to host Muhlenberg County for its home opener in the 2022 high school baseball season on Tuesday, March 22.
The Cougars and Mustangs did not meet during the 2021 season.
Jody Nutt is guiding Grayson County in his first season as the Cougars’ head coach. Nutt replaced longtime head coach Danny Clark in the Grayson County baseball dugout.
The Cougars, following a loss to Edmonson County in eight innings in the semifinals of the 12th District Baseball Tournament, concluded the 2021 season 13-20.
The Mustangs, after finishing as the 10th District runner-up and making an appearance in the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament, exited the 2021 season 12-20. Head coach Adam Locke guides the Mustangs.
Weather permitting, Grayson County was scheduled to visit Ohio County, Meade County and Hancock County during the first week of the 2022 high school baseball regular season. Complete coverage of the Cougars’ opening week will appear in next week’s edition.
