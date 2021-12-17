Grayson County pulled away to defeat visiting Apollo 58-42 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The Cougars returned to the win column following a loss to Central Hardin five days earlier.
Grayson County scored first and never trailed. The Cougars jumped out in front 9-0 on the way to leading 20-9 at the end of the first quarter. Grayson County led 30-16 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.
Grayson County shot 46.2% (24-of-52) from the field in the win over Apollo. The Cougars connected on six of 22 three-point field goal attempts.
Grayson County outrebounded Apollo 28-26.
River Blanton and Hunter Tomes scored 14 points apiece to lead Grayson County to the victory.
Accompanying Blanton and Tomes in double figures in scoring for the Cougars, Keegan Sharp netted 13 points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County included Brayden Childress (six points), Chandler McCrady (five points), Owen Bratcher (four points) and Dillon Horn (two points).
Horn paced Grayson County inside, claiming eight rebounds.
Limited offensively, Apollo shot 33.3% (15-of-45) from the field. The Eagles connected on two of nine three-point field goal attempts.
Apollo managed to shoot 76.9% (10-of-13) from the free throw line.
Eli Masterson led Apollo, scoring 14 points for the Eagles.
Zjhan Tutt recorded a double-double for Apollo, scoring 12 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.
Chipping in offensively for Apollo, Jaren Stites (seven points), Brady Ward (four points), Alex Morphew (three points) and Grant Smith (two points) accounted for the rest of the Eagles’ scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.