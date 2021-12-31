Grayson County topped host South Warren 66-48 in the second round of The Best in Hoops tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The Cougars gradually pulled away to defeat South Warren convincingly in the tournament matchup.
Controlling the backboards, Grayson County outrebounded South Warren 26-15.
Grayson County shot 56.5% (26-of-46) from the field in the win. The Cougars shot 30.8% (four-of-13) from three-point range.
Grayson County, which featured four scorers in double figures, shot 71.4% (10-of-14) from the free throw line.
Keegan Sharp and Hunter Tomes combined to lead the Cougars, scoring 16 points apiece.
River Blanton added 13 points for Grayson County while Chandler McCrady contributed 10 points.
Aiding Grayson County offensively, Jack Logsdon (eight points), Dillon Horn (two points) and Owen Bratcher (one point) accounted for the rest of the Cougars’ individual scoring.
South Warren shot 35.7% (15-of-42) from the field and 38.1% (eight-of-21) from three-point range, faring better beyond the arc.
South Warren shot 52.6% (10-of-19) from the free throw line in the setback.
Justin Posey scored 11 points to lead the Spartans. Posey was the only South Warren player to reach double figures in scoring.
The other scorers for South Warren included Ty Price (eight points), Luke Burton (eight points), Brandon Rowe (seven points), Andrew Goley (six points), Andrew Linhardt (three points), Bryce Button (two points), Linkin Lockhart (two points) and Taytum Holland (one point).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.