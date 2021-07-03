Grayson County High School graduate Jarrett Crawford is set to enter his senior season with the Campbellsville University men’s cross country team.
A student-athlete from Big Clifty, Crawford has competed in cross country and track and field throughout his collegiate career.
Campbellsville finished second out of 11 teams in the 2020-21 Mid-South Conference Championship.
The Mid-South Conference features Campbellsville, Bethel, Cumberland (Tennessee), Cumberlands (Kentucky), Freed-Hardeman, Georgetown, Lindsey Wilson, Martin Methodist, Shawnee State, Thomas More, and Pikeville.
Prior to Campbellsville, Crawford was a standout student-athlete for Grayson County High School.
Leitchfield native Corbin Harris is poised to guide the Tigers in the 2021-22 school year. The Campbellsville cross country team’s 2021-22 schedule will be published at a later date.
