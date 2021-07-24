Kentucky Wesleyan College runner Emery Crume has been named to the G-MAC Academic All-Conference Team.
A junior, Crume excels as a student in the classroom and a runner in cross country and track and field.
A Grayson County High School graduate from Leitchfield, Crume is a member of the Kentucky Wesleyan College cross country and track and field teams.
On July 15, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference announced its 2020-21 Academic All-Conference members. Kentucky Wesleyan broke its own record of 134 set in 2020 by having 141 student-athletes named to the G-MAC Academic All-Conference Team in 2021.
To be named to the G-MAC All-Academic Team, the student-athlete must have a minimum of a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average on the 4.00 scaling system. A total of 2,227 G-MAC athletes were named to the Academic All-Conference team, with 132 of those athletes earning a perfect 4.00. KWC had seven student-athletes earn a perfect 4.00 GPA, with 26 others earning a 3.90 or better.
For Kentucky Wesleyan, the baseball team led the way with 20 selections, followed closely behind by women’s soccer with 19, and women’s track & field with 14.
