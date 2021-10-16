Grayson County senior quarterback/safety Kaylor Decker has committed to Greenville University.
Located in Illinois, Greenville University is an NCAA Division III member.
Decker is currently leading Grayson County in his senior season. He ranks as the Cougars’ top passer and rusher.
Through the air in the 2021 high school football season, Decker has completed 45 of 61 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground in the current prep football campaign, Decker has rushed 49 times for 400 yards and three touchdowns.
Decker led the Cougars through the air during the 2020 high school football season, completing 35 of 65 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown.
Leading a diverse aerial attack in 2020, Decker completed three or more passes to six different receivers.
As a team in 2020, Grayson County completed 39 of 73 passes for 513 yards. Four different Grayson County players completed at least one pass during the 2020 high school football season.
Decker ranked as the Cougars’ third-leading rusher in 2020. The Grayson County quarterback rushed 40 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns during his junior campaign.
Greenville is 4-2 in the 2021 college football season. The Panthers have regular season games remaining versus Westminster (Mo.), Crown (Minn.), Finlandia and Minnesota-Morris.
