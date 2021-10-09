Senior quarterback Kaylor Decker is leading Grayson County offensively, pacing the Cougars in both passing and rushing.
Decker has played in four games for the Cougars. Through the air, Decker has completed 45 of 61 passes for 519 yards. On the ground, Decker has rushed 49 times for 400 yards and three touchdowns.
Decker is averaging 129.8 passing yards per game. Potent through the air and on the ground, Decker is averaging 100 rushing yards per matchup.
As a team, Grayson County has rushed 208 times for 1,193 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Second in rushing for the Cougars, Chandler McCrady has rushed 61 times for 389 yards and seven touchdowns. McCrady leads Grayson County in rush attempts. He is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns.
Michael Wood is another productive running back for the Cougars. Wood has rushed 50 times for 267 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hunter Felty, who has filled in at quarterback at times for Grayson County, has completed 10 of 18 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.
Hunter Tomes leads Grayson County in receiving. The productive Tomes has hauled in 25 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns.
Emerging as Grayson County’s second-leading receiver, Jeren VanMeter has hauled in nine receptions for 105 yards.
Contributing for Grayson County through the air, Wood has reeled in eight receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.
The Cougars have outscored opponents 186-136.
Currently, Grayson County is 3-4 overall and in Class 5A, District 1.
The Cougars are scheduled to host rival Ohio County for a Class 5A, District 1 game on Friday, Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.