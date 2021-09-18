Grayson County senior quarterback Kaylor Decker has been named the Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week.
The Lexington Herald-Leader deals out the award weekly. High school football players from across the state are eligible for the award.
Decker earned the honor after leading Grayson County over McLean County 49-30 in a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 3.
The quarterback led the Cougars from Leitchfield in passing and rushing.
Through the air, Decker completed 16 of 20 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Decker rushed 17 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
Decker continues to draw recruiting interest from several college football programs.
Grayson County senior athlete Hunter Tomes finished second in voting for the Lexington Herald-Leader award. Tomes hauled in seven receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Grayson County’s victory over McLean County.
